Erica Fernandes Reveals Why Sonakshi's Role In Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Holds Special Place In Her Heart

Erica Fernandes became a household name with her role of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Recently, it was reported that the makers are coming up with the third season with same actors. Erica is thrilled about the same, and recently revealed why she holds her character Sonakshi close to her heart.

The actress told ETimes TV that the channel has announced the third season and the fans have been waiting for the show. She added that the show is going to be good and a whole new experience.

The first reason why her role Sonakshi is special for her and why she agreed to do the third season is that she said that it was the first time she played such role on screen, and secondly, the popularity that she gained because of the role.

She said, "Sonakshi's character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today. If it wasn't for the character that I played, I don't think I would be where I am today. It does hold a special place in my heart and that's one of the reasons I said yes for the third season.

Erica further added, "A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."

For the uninitiated, Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Dev in the show. Erica and Shaheer's chemistry was loved by fans and they were nicknamed as Devankshi (amalgumation of their screen names).