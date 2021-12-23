Erica Fernandes Reveals If She'll Be A Part Of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 4 & Collaborate With Shaheer Again

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the iconic show on television and the lead pair- Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are most-loved characters/jodi on-screen. The show's unique story and the lead actors' performances made makers to come up with seasons 2 and 3. Although season 2 was loved by viewers, season 3 received backlash as fans felt it wasn't relatable. Erica, who although said that Sonakshi is close to her heart, agreed to audiences and she quit the show. She had even shared a lengthy note on her exit. Recently, Erica had a fun chat with her fans and answered a few questions.

One of the fans asked Erica if the makers come up with fourth season, will she be a part of it. To this, she told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm not sure if there will be a fourth season and if I will be a part of it."

When another fan asked her if she will collaborate with Shaheer Sheikh again, she said, "How, how do they ask the actors this question. It is not in our hands. Ask the producers if they want to cast us both together again. Ask all the producers of different production houses."

The actress revealed that the best memory was while shooting for KRPKAB 3 are from Siliguri.

She said that everyone had amazing time and the bonding was special. She said that usually they used to get on the set, everyone used to pack up on their own time and go on their separate ways. But in Siliguri, they used to sit and have dinner together.