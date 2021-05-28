Erica Fernandes Reveals She Said NO To Shows That Had Bold Scenes; Says She Can Do KKK But Not Bigg Boss

Erica Fernandes, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to return to small screen with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Recently, the actress revealed that she said no to a few shows because they had bold content in it.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am not comfortable doing bold shows and content and I am quite open about it. I have been offered quite a few shows until now. There have been shows that came my way and had bold content and I have said no to them because sometimes I feel they are forcefully added to the show to sell. And I need logic to whatever I am doing and whatever is happening in the show. If it is genuinely required then that is a different thing and I might have to mentally prepare for it. That is a very different thing altogether. But first I need to know why it is required in the show. So if no one is able to give me that answer then I don't think I will ever do it."

The Kasautii actress added that although she is open to do reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, she will not do Bigg Boss, as it is not her cup of tea!

Erica Fernandes: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi For Me Is Not Just A Show, It's An Emotion, A Sentiment

She further said, "I am open to reality shows and I have been offered that too but sadly I have not been able to be a part of it. Khatron Ke Khiladi I would love to do it. But not Bigg Boss because it is not my cup of tea at all. That's something I would never do. I don't even watch it so let aside doing it."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NEW Promo Hints At Dev-Sonakshi's Changed Relationship; Read More Details

Erica will be seen in KRPKAB alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Recently, the actress had revealed how close her role Sonakshi is for her. She had said that the role has gotten her where she is today and holds a special place in her heart, which is why she said yes to the third season.

The makers of the show have revealed a couple of promos and fans are super excited to watch their favourite couple Devankshi (Dev and Sonakshi).