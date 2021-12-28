Erica Fernandes, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod & Other Actresses Who Rocked TV In 2021

Rupali, Sumbul & Ayesha

Rupali Ganguly's amazing acting in Anupamaa is winning hearts. She has been inspiration for not only her age but also new-age women. Same case with Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer, who has impressed fans with her strong role Imlie. Ayesh Singh has been in the news for her show Ghum Hai Kisiikey Pyaar Mein in which she is seen playing the role of Sai.

Shivangi & Debattama

All thanks to Sandiip Sikcand for introducing Shivangi Khedkar in his show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, as she has been one of most loved actresses in telly world. Debattama Saha too won hearts with her amazing performance in her show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Divyanka & Shweta

It won't be wrong if we call Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari, the divas of TV industry. Their amazing transformation and dare-devil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 surprised and impressed fans.

Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan & Jennifer Winget

Although Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget were not seen on television shows (in full-fledged role), these gorgeous actresses have been keeping their audience entertained in one or the other reason. They are super active on social media, appeared in few reality shows and did a few music videos (Hina & Sana). while Hina was in the news for her film Lines, Sana hit the headlines for her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh that broke many box office records.

Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar & Tejasswi Prakash

While Ankita Lokhande and Disha Parmar have been in the news for their weddings and their shows Pavitra Rishta 2 and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, respectively, Tejasswi Prakash's participation in Bigg Boss 15 surprised everyone. She has been hitting the headline for her game and her love story with Karan Kundrra.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes has been in the news for her Show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Her amazing transformation post her and exit from the show and walking the ramp in a Fashion Show in Dubai had been in the news.

Shivangi Joshi & Pranali Rathod

Post her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she is seen in Balika Vadhu. After Shivangi's exit, Pranali Rathod (and other actors) took over the show. Pranali's performance and her jodi with Harshad Chopda is loved by fans.