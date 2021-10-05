Erica Fernandes To Quit Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Report

Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is currently receiving mixed responses from the masses, because of its current track. For the unversed, the makers are nowadays not giving much footage to Sonakshi's character played by Erica Fernandes. The track between Dev and Sanjana is indeed making audiences' angry.

And now, a latest report about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 could make viewers even more disappointed. A source close to the development informed Spotboye that Erica Fernandes is planning to quit the show. A little birdie told the portal, "Erica is not very happy with the way her role is shaping up in the show. And she may quit the show."

The portal tried to contact Erica Fernandes for her statement, but she remained unavailable for it. Moreover, the above information is also not confirmed, hence, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

Talking about Erica Fernandes, the actress shot to fame with her role Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Apart from the three seasons of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica has also featured in Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. She has also acted in several films in multiple languages.

Coming back to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, the show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Sana Amin Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Gavie Chahal, Moon Banerrjee, Jagat Rawat, Alpesh Dhakan, Khushbu Thakkar, Mushtaq Khan and many others in key roles.