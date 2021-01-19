Erica Fernandes Wants To Do Comedy, Negative Roles & Action Dramas
Erica Fernandes, who wrapped up Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 last year, is enjoying the time these days. She is relaxed and catching up on things that she couldn't give time and attention while shooting for her last show. In an interview with TOI, the actress said that now she now spends time with her closed ones and doing things that she couldn't do as she was shooting, which was hectic and tiring. She said that it is giving her the sense of living a normal life and it's like a breath of fresh air. She added that she is enjoying this phase.
Erica Wants To Explore Different Genres & Play Different Roles
The actress said that she is aware that her fans are missing her on-screen but she is trying to be out for them so that they don't miss her that much. It has to be noted that Erica is quite active on social media and has been posting latest pictures to keep her fans update. She was also seen in a couple of music videos. She further added that she is taking some time out before she begins a new project. The actress revealed that now she wants to explore different genres- wants to do comedy, negative roles and action dramas.
The Actress Says…
"So far, I have played nice, strong characters. I think I should explore more roles and characters now. I am very interested in doing comedy, negative roles or something that has action-drama. I want to do something new, so that people can also see the different sides I that have to show. Whatever comes my way and is interesting, I'll do it."
Content Matters, Says Erica
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress added that reaching the big screen is not her ultimate goal as content matters to her. She further added that she wants to be a part of shows that have good content - be it on the small screen or the big screen. She wants to do something that will challenge her as an actor.
Erica Likes To Keep Her Personal Life Private
About her personal life, she said, "Not many know about my personal life, but last year, I kind of posted about it for people to know, though not completely. I like keeping my personal life private and that's about it."
