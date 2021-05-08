Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau Arrested; Here's Why

Hindustani Bhau also as Vikas Phatak, who had participated in Bigg Boss 13, has yet again got into controversy. However, this time he has been arrested. According to reports, the reason for his arrest was protesting against class 12th examination and violating the lockdown rules that prohibit the movement of anyone in the public place unless for an emergency reason.

Apparently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant was protesting at Shivaji Park for to cancel Class 12th board exams. He had even requested to waive education fees.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Hindustani Bhau can be seen telling media, "Aaj Corona ke wajeh se lakhon loog kya maar rahe hai, yeh log kya karna chahte hai, bachon ke jaan ke saath kyon khel rahe hai, unke maata-pita ke saath kyon khel rahe hai (Because of Corona, many people are losing their lives, what are these people doing, why are they playing with children and their parents' lives)."

As he was taken away by police, he was further seen telling, "Mein itna hi kehna chahta hun, ki exam cancel kariye aur jitni bi fees hai maaf kariye. Jab Corona khatam hoga, jo exams lena hai woh lo. Bachon ke jaan ke saath maat kheliye (I just want to tell that cancel the exams, and waive education fees. When we are free from Corona, you can take their exams. Just don't play with children's life."

He was also seen telling everyone that he is doing this for the kids and do not have any personal agenda.

Apparently, Bhau had posted on Twitter that he will stage a protest at Shivaji Park on Saturday noon demanding government to cancel all exams for students. To ensure that he is not traced or tacked by police, he used amubulance for his protest. After Bhau reached Shivaji park, a team of police went and detained him.

Pranaya Ashok (DCP zone 5) was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "It's a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility. He has been detained. A FIR is being registered."