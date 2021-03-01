Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sourabh Patel Clarifies No Money Is Taken From Commoners To Enter The House

Bigg Boss 14 ended last week and the next season is already in the news. Host Salman Khan had announced that Bigg Boss 15 will welcome commoners. The makers have already begun the audition process, which is online on Voot Select app. All you need to do is install and subscribe the app, fill the form and upload your video. The makers also revealed that the registration is free and warned people not to fall for fraud.

It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss 12 had commoners and Sourabh Patel, who secured entry in the season 12 along with his friend Shivashish Mishra, shared some advice to aspirants. He rubbished allegations that money is taken from commoners to participate in the show.

Giving some tips to the commoners, Sourabh was quoted by TOI as saying, "First of, you have to give basic information about yourself like your name, age, marital status, your family background and your profession. Then you have to list the reason why you want to go to Bigg Boss and what qualities-do you possess, like what is your true nature like. You have to tell them whom do you get along with, what kind of friends do you make and people do you like or dislike."

Clarifying that no money is taken from commoners to enter the house, he said, "There is no money involved in getting into Big Boss, unlike what is sometimes speculated. It is not true. And if anyone is asking you for money promising you a seat in the Bigg Boss house, he is duping you. Don't fall for it."

Meanwhile, there are reports that among celebrities Adaa Khan has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 15. However, the actress has not confirmed about the same yet.

