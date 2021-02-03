Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Swami Om Passes Away

Self-proclaimed godman and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away at his residence in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar (Delhi) on Wednesday (February 3, 2021) morning. According to reports, he had contracted Coronavirus three months ago and since then he wasn't keeping well.

Apparently, though he recovered from COVID-19, his condition deteriorated a few days ago and was paralysed, post which, he passed away. Arjun Jain, son of Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain, confirmed the news to Zee News and revealed that his health deteriorated after Swami Om suffered paralysis attack a few days back. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Arjun was quoted by the portal as saying, "Swami Om was sick for the last few months. Even after recovering the coronavirus, he had a lot of trouble walking due to weakness. After which he also had paralysis in half his body. His condition worsened 15 days ago due to paralysis. He breathed his last this morning."

Apparently, his last rites was performed today at 1.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

For the uninitiated, Swami Om was one of the most-talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 10. In fact, he was one of the most-controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. The self-proclaimed godman had received several hate comments for his nasty remarks on the contestants. During his stay in the house, he threw urine on his fellow contestants. He was shown the door by the makers and host Salman Khan, as they were annoyed with his dirty antics.

Post his exit, he had continued with his series of controversies and grabbed headlines multiple times. He had also given nonsensical statements against the host of Bigg Boss Salman Khan and makers. He had even threatened the makers that he will sabotage the grand finale in 2017. He was also arrested by Delhi Crime Branch in connection with 2008 case. (Click here to read more about the case.)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh To Enter The House As Rakhi Sawant's Connection; Eijaz To Re-Enter Soon!

Also Read: Sofia Hayat Regrets Not Entering BB 14 House For Rakhi Sawant; Says She Has Met Rakhi's Husband Virtually