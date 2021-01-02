Ex-Bigg Boss’ Romil Chaudhary Says 2021 Is Already Special For Him; Actor To Make His Bollywood Debut

Romil Chaudhary, who became popular with his Bigg Boss 12 stint, grabbed big television project, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, in which he played Karan Khanna (Sonakshi aka Dipika Kakar's former boyfriend). Now, the actor is all set to enter Bollywood!

While talking to TOI, the actor said that 2021 is already special for him as he is shooting for a web series and a Bollywood movie.

Romil was quoted by TOI as saying, "For me, 2021 is already special because I'm shooting for a web show as well as a Bollywood movie, which will soon be announced. I have done TV and now, I feel the time is right to make my debut on another medium. I want to connect with newer audiences this year. 2020 was a difficult year, but we are finally done with it. I was in my hometown during the lockdown, but now, I am back in Mumbai and have resumed work. I hope 2021 brings us fresh opportunities and helps us recover from the losses of 2020."

When asked about his New Year resolutions, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that he wants to adapt a healthy lifestyle and focus on all the good things in life. He added that although his New Year resolutions are very basic, they are important in their own way.

He added, "New Year resolutions are an example of the universal human desire to have some control over what lies ahead because the future can be unsettling and is unknown. Not knowing what's going to happen can be nerve-wracking. So, to counter all that worrisome powerlessness, we do things that we can control. We resolve to diet and exercise to stay fit. We quit bad habits and start adapting to good ones. I will be doing the same."

