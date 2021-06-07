Exclusive! Anjali Gaikwad Shouldn't Return To Indian Idol 12, Says Sudhir Yaduvanshi Of The Voice 3

Anjali Gaikwad's elimination from Indian Idol 12 turned out to be a shocker for all the fans of the show. Many netizens criticised makers for eliminating 'Lady Tansen' and preferring Shanmukhapriya to keep in the show just for the sake of TRP. Well, the show is highly being questioned for its genuine content. Amidst all, singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi, who was a part of the singing reality show The Voice Season 3, exclusively shared his reaction over Anjali Gaikwad's elimination from Indian Idol 12 with Filmibeat.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi, who is actively following Indian Idol 12 said, "Anjali Gaikwad deserved to stay longer. She has a beautiful voice. She was well-versed in what she performed. She didn't do any unnecessary thing for getting attention or getting TRP, so this might be the reason behind her elimination."

The Voice 3 fame also said that talented people should not do reality shows, as they can show their talent on social media platforms and be judged by people there. He further added, "I also believe reality shows are not about your singing now, which was the case earlier. Earlier when there were senior big personalities as judges, they used to tell a contestant about his/her mistakes and where the contestant went wrong in the singing process. It was a guiding system at that time. But now it has just become the TRP and masala game."

"In the west also, contestants are judged on basis of their singing, but here nowadays the thing that is happening is the contestants are judged on basis of the TRP they are giving to the show," Sudhir added.

While concluding his conversation with us, Sudhir Yaduvanshi advised Anjali Gaikwad not to return to the show again. He said, "Personally, I believe she shouldn't return to the show. She has a good fan following and she can create her own platform to entertain her audience."