Exclusive! Arshi Khan Is Excited About Her First Punjabi Music Video

Music videos are the current trend! We have seen many celebrities, especially former Bigg Boss contestants and popular jodis featuring in Hindi music videos. Now, Punjabi entertainment industry seems to be catching up on the trend. Recently, Shivangi Joshi and Jasmin Bhasin featured in Punjabi music videos. Also, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik featured along with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra in 'Galat'. All of which were huge hits and also trending on YouTube.

Now, Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan is all set to make her debut in Punjabi entertainment industry through a music video. While talking to Filmibeat, Arshi Khan revealed that she is excited about her first Punjabi music video.

A source close to the project informed Filmibeat, "Arshi was approached many times before for featuring in Punjabi music and films. But looking to her other work commitments the deal couldn't materialise. Here in Punjab, people are crazy about Arshi and bringing her has bought in high profit for us. We are looking ahead for the official announcement." (sic)

When we got in touch with Arshi Khan, she said, "Yes, I'm shooting my first music video in Punjabi. And I'm enjoying it. I completed the first schedule and for the second I'm travelling soon to Ludhiana."

When asked about the music video, she told us, "It's a romantic song and I will be seen playing a Punjabi kudi."

The actress is currently in Delhi. About her work, Arshi had said that she is now focused on her acting career and is learning more about it after taking more OTT and regional projects. She added that she is open for doing more TV shows and wishes to share screen space with Salman Khan some day.

