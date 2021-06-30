EXCLUSIVE! Arshi Khan Reveals She Has Over 5000 Nighties

Arshi Khan had managed to grab attention for flaunting nighties during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She was mostly seen wearing risque nightwear in the house and this earned her the nickname 'Nightie Queen'. It has to be recalled that Arshi had said that she is very comfortable in nighties, so much so that she even wanted to don the wardrobe during Weekend Ka Vaar. However, she added that her Bigg Boss 14 inmates Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni had stopped her.

Recently, Arshi was even seen dancing in colourful nighties. She shared the video of the same on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Ohh my my nighties collections." When Filmibeat asked about her love for nighties, she said that she has over 5000 nighties in her wardrobe.

She told, "My love for nighties is evergreen. I have over 5000 nighties in my wardrobe. Every time I go out for a trip, I return back with new stock of nighties. Even my close friends and family, they mostly gift me nighties. I also have many designer nighties."

Meanwhile, Arshi will be seen in Swayamvar, which is apparently titled 'Aayenge Tere Sajna'. When we asked her about the same, she said that she is in talks with the makers, but she cannot reveal more about it.

There are reports that Arshi is charging a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore for the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.