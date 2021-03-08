Exclusive! Arshi Khan, Shubhangi, Madirakshi & Others Reveal Why We Should Celebrate Women’s Day

Shubhangi Atre

"International Women's day is a day when women are recognised and appreciated for all their hard work and dedication. It is a day when women get appreciation for all their hard-work and effort to maintain theirs and others lives around them. The empowerment of women is a great responsibility that all these women need. The world becomes a better place when women don't feel the hardships to exist."

Parineeta Borthakur

"Earlier, the role of women was limited to household chores. Everyone, including some women, was brought up to believe that the role of women is limited to the tasks. Due to this belief, women didn't go out to work or didn't even think about it. However, this thought changed after a few decades because women started trying different things. Women began realising that they too can have careers and a future. More and more women began taking up jobs and worked in many sectors of the economy. Women's Day has become a custom every year now and celebrated for the women around us. All these women deserve respect, love, care and happiness."

Mitaali Nag

"The scenery of the world for women has changed over time and decades. It has mainly happened due to the efforts of all the women in the past. Now, there is no space where women aren't working and excelling at what they are doing. Women manage a number of things at the same time and are being given equal opportunities at work. Women's Day is a day, I feel for celebrating women who work hard every day to achieve personal and professional goals."

Kajal Pisal

"There are some countries where women don't get equal rights. In these countries, the role of women is limited to household chores. However, this needs to change because women deserve equal opportunities at everything like men. The world is moving towards achieving gender balance. It's moving towards equality for both men and women. The change is something that is needed and is essential. For ages, men have had more privileges in every sphere of society. However, that needs to change because we are all humans and we should all get equal rights and opportunities. Women's Day brings the hope for a brighter and secured society for us."

Arshi Khan

"International Women's Day is a day that brings thankfulness and where everyone appreciates everything that the women in their lives do. It's a day when everyone acknowledges the value and importance of women in their lives. It's a sign of progress, and such days are teaching the society to respect and honour women."

Madirakshi Mundle

"As women, we must celebrate and embrace the spirit of womanhood each day. This Women's Day, I want to urge other women to believe in their selves, and chase and fulfil their dreams and aspirations without fear. I would like to wish everyone a Happy Women's Day!"

Gracy Goswami

"An ideal woman is not the one who tries to fit herself into the symbolic mould created by the society, but the one that breaks through the mould, thus paving a new path for many others like her. I inspire myself; my struggle inspires me; my failures inspire me; my mistakes strengthen me. Every little success inspires me to keep walking the path, embracing all the hurdles and cutting through the stereotypical image of a woman. As a woman, I celebrate my life; a celebration of womanhood as we rise in our lives not to belittle men, but to discover our worth, our purpose in life and gently make our mark, thus feeling special each day."