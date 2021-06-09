EXCLUSIVE! Arshi Khan To Have Her Swayamvar? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

After Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, it is being said that Arshi Khan will be having her 'Swayamvar' on television. As per Tellychakkar report, Arshi's Swayamvar, which is apparently titled 'Aayenge Tere Sajna' and was supposed to go on-air in April, the show got postponed due to the pandemic. The latest report suggests that the show will be launched in August and will be hosted by Rahul Mahajan.

When Filmibeat got in touch with Arshi Khan to know if she will be having a 'Swayamvar', she told us, "Yes, I might be doing it. Talks are on, but I have no idea about title of the show and all. I'm yet to reach Mumbai for official meetings, so would not wish to comment much on this."

When we asked her if she will get married on the show if she gets a suitable person, she said, "Yes definitely, if I get the man of my dreams. I'll love to get married to him on the show."

What does Arshi Khan opt for 'arrange marriage or love marriage'? To this she said, "I feel both arrange and love. If you love someone, your parents also love him more and in turn, if he loves your parents like you- what else can you ask for! Family bonding is important."

When asked what are the qualities that she is looking for in her dream man, she said, "He should get adjusted to my mood swings, must be rich enough, loving, caring and a family man. And yes, he should be handsome, muscular and a gentleman."

We have seen Arshi in Bigg Boss and everyone knows how entertaining she is. Well, we are sure that if Arshi's swayamvar will happen on television, it will be a 'damakedaar' show!