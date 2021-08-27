EXCLUSIVE! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Annkit Bhatia Shares Fans’ Reactions On His Negative Character Balvinder Singh

Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti is getting a solid response from the masses. Apart from the lead actors, the antagonist of the show, Balvinder Singh played by Annkit Bhatia is catching everyone's eyeballs with his powerful performance. The actor has been getting a lot of appreciation from the masses, as people are loving him and hating his character.

Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Annkit Bhatia spoke about how fans react to his character in Bhagya Lakshmi. When asked about the same, the Sunny Winter actor said, "Actually, I already knew that people get attached to the character that is being portrayed on TV. I was ready for love as well as hate comments for my character. Surprisingly, in my case, people started loving me for my character Balvinder Singh. Whenever I meet people, they appreciate my work instead of hating my character. The first thing they tell me 'Balvinder is doing amazing, and we are loving him.' People come on the set and appreciate me. In fact, people now realising that the actor is performing the character and it's not his actual personality. Fans are just loving me as Balvinder."

Before Bhagya Lakshmi, Annkit Bhatia has been a part of several web shows like All About Section 399, Sunny Winter and so on. In All About Section 377, he played the role of bisexual man, whereas, in Sunny Winter of Ullu App, the actor portrayed a playboy's character. Both the characters were quite challenging for him. When asked about how tough was it for him to play such challenging roles, Annkit said, "Each character and project are different. In All About Section 377, I played a bisexual man, who is muscular but emotional by heart. He is in love with a man and gets scared of telling his family about it. It was quite a difficult character to play as I had to portray it subtly. On the other hand, Sunny Winter's character was completely different. The character was not positive, but it was not scared of anyone. Here Balvinder is a different character. So, I feel blessed that I got to do different characters and especially the challenging ones."

"I feel every actor grows with every project. An actor sees the good and bad things about his performance and tries to improvise it. This is how an actor grows," Annkit Bhatia added.

Talking about his current show Bhagya Lakshmi, the show also stars Smita Bansal, Uday Tikekar, Neena Cheema, Parull Chaudhary, Hemant Thatte, Virendra Saxena and others in key roles.