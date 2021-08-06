EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary: Auditions Are Nothing Less Than A Scam, Bollywood Isn’t Welcoming

‘I Am Someone Who Loves To Be Part Of Shows That Have A Strong Message’

While citing the reason behind staying away from the TV industry, Sapna Choudhary said, "After Bigg Boss 11, I've made a guest appearance in Laddo, and that was fun. Although I'd say, being a part of a television show is a lot of responsibility to take. From the long shooting hours, each day; that's a lot of burdens to bear, especially if you're doing the lead- that means you're bearing the responsibility of the entire show on your shoulder. So, I wouldn't want to get myself into that kind of a situation unless the concept and the story of the show are very strong. I'm someone who loves to be part of shows that have a strong message, and do bring about a difference in people's ways of thinking."

‘Honestly, Auditions Are Nothing Less Than A Scam’

Sapna Chaudhary also said that she has faced bitter experiences too. The ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' fame said, "Bombay is a place where I believe most of its people have their income source through Bollywood and television industry. Auditions honestly are nothing less than a scam; lakhs of people come with a hope of getting cast; but in most of the cases, it's all pre-fixed. Talking about unpleasant experiences, these can be anywhere where there's a boss and employee relation. I've experienced bitter situations too; that comes as a part and parcel in any work environment, but it's about how you handle them. But if there's someone who messes with me (casting couch), I'm someone who can even file a complaint against the person right then and here; I couldn't wait to come out about it years later."

‘Bollywood Isn’t Welcoming At All’

When asked about how welcoming Bollywood is for outsiders, Sapna Choudhary strong said ‘No'. The Bigg Boss 11 fame said, "Bollywood isn't welcoming at all. Although an interesting observation that I made about celebrity children who talk about how it's not their fault that they're destined to be the public's favourite, and part of big banner films; they aren't destined for any of that. They have been pushed aggressively, and even if their first film doesn't work at the box office, they have producers lined up to invest in them- that won't happen in the case of an outsider. Outsiders don't get a second chance; and if their first film fails, they take the entire blame for the failure, and that can very well be their last film. But on the other hand, if I were a star kid, I would have probably said too that it isn't my fault. I'm destined to be on the top, but the star kids can't deny that they have endless chances, opportunities and contacts. The outsiders don't have any of that; they're judged by what they wear, how they talk, and how well they can ‘speak English'. So, there's a heaven and hells' difference between outsiders and insiders; and the industry isn't welcoming at all."

‘I Never Felt Like An Outsider In The Bigg Boss House’

Sapna Choudhary said that she never felt like an outsider in the Bigg Boss house. She also said that if she gets a chance to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house, she will give it a thumbs up. The diva said, "It's a great place to reflect on yourself. I've been swamped with so much work that I barely get time to spend time with myself. So, if through Bigg Boss I'm getting time to spend with myself, and also the money, why not? That'd be a great deal! I am who I am today because of the recognition I got through Bigg Boss. I never felt like an outsider in the Bigg Boss house."