EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15’s Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer Go To Goa For A Romantic Vacay; Read Deets

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal recently got eliminated from the Salman Khan show. The couple caught everyone's attention with their crackling chemistry and passionate love inside the house. And now, since they are out of the show, fans are eager to know more about their relationship status.

Well, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have already stated that their love was not fake, as they have actually started dating each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Interestingly, the lovebirds had already gone on a dinner date a couple of days ago. In an interview with one of the leading entertainment portals, Ieshaan had also revealed that he will be going on a vacation with Miesha soon.

And guess what, we have recently received exclusive information about Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer's vacation. A source close to the couple informed Filmibeat that Ieshaan and Miesha have jetted off to Goa today morning for a romantic vacation. The couple board an early morning flight from Mumbai airport and has planned to spend quality time with each other for 2-3 days. Isn't it exciting? Well, Mieshaan fans are now eagerly waiting for their pictures from the Goa vacay.

Let us tell you, Ieshaan Sehgaal has already confirmed that he is in love with Miesha Iyer. Interestingly, his mother and sister are also liking his ladylove and the diva will soon be meeting them. Talking about Ieshaan Sehgaal, he shared a strong bond of friendship with Tejasswi Prakash. The actress had broken down in tears after Ieshaan's elimination.

Coming back to Miesha Iyer, she has been a part of shows like MTV Splitsvilla 12 and Ace Of Space season 1.