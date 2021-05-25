EXCLUSIVE! Casting Director Shadman Khan: Many Girls Send Nudes Or Seductive Pictures Without My Permission

Entertainment industry is quite infamous for casting couch practices. In the last few years, many artists from the film and TV industry opened up about their casting couch experiences. The most recent being actor Ravi Bhatia, whose cousin sister was asked by a casting agent to send an indecent video. The actor immediately called out and slammed him on social media.

The casting process is one of the key factors in the entertainment industry, and we can't deny the fact that they are here to choose the talented ones. However, some of them have reportedly misused their powers and taken advantage of aspiring actors. When the #MeToo movement had begun in India, several big names had come in the news for allegedly sexual misconducts with artists.

Amidst all,recently got in touch with the famous casting director Shadman Khan, who predominantly works for the TV industry. He has done casting for popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4, Naagin 5, Molkki, Yeh Hai Chahatein and many others. Notably, he also owns his own casting agency named 'Shadman Khan Casting Agency'. The 26-year-old casting director will also be producing an untitled web series for MX Player. In a candid chat with us, Shadman talked about the #MeToo movement, casting couch and difficulties in the profession and much more. Excerpts

Does casting couch exist in the industry?

Not really! But every industry has some negative and some positive personalities. What matters is the actor's will. If a casting person approaches you to compromise then it completely depends on the actor's choice. No one can really force you for anything.

What's your take on the MeToo Movement? Do you think it has affected casting directors' image?

I don't think it's right. Many people have made MeToo just for the sake of publicity or to get limelight and attention. In this industry, no one forces you to get physical. So, after that, if things don't work in your favour, what's the point to put such a harsh allegation? I am not saying, whosoever's allegations are wrong or trying to get attention. But in the majority of cases, they do it for publicity only. Absolutely, it has affected casting directors' image.

Yes, I have faced very off and creepy proposals from girls many times. They send nudes or very seductive pictures without my permission. They think if they will send such kind of pics and videos, the casting director will cast them or entertain them. Not only this, but we also face situations when the actors and actresses directly offer 'Mai Kuch Bhi Karne Ko Ready Ho. Bus Mujhe Kaam Chahiye'. These things won't get you work in the industry. Only your talent matters. Your acting skills speak nothing else.

What are the precautions you take so that it never happens again?

I try to handle it very calmly and smoothly. I make them understand that these things won't give you work. You have to work on your weaknesses, on your looks, acting skills etc. If they don't understand then I directly block them from my list. I don't talk much with actors personally. I only call or text them only regarding work. I just try to be professional.

Because of the pandemic, many actors have gone back to their hometowns. Nowadays, we are not conducting any auditions in studio or on sets. So, we ask actors to send their self-test audition tape from home only. But most of the actors don't have good lights and they don't have any idea how to shoot an audition video properly. So, it's very difficult to judge them based on that audition video. All shoots are happening outside Mumbai only. So, we are only casting local actors. Because productions are not ready to give travelling and stay expenses to character actors. Hence, we are just casting local actors.

What is the future of casting directors as a profession? What are the challenges faced?

Today, the term casting director is very much respected. In any project, CD's position values a lot. A few years ago, people didn't know about casting directors. Many production houses used to cast their known artists only. But time has changed. Now all actors have opportunities to get cast. Casting directors have a very secure future in the industry. We have many opportunities now because web, TV shows are growing day by day. It's a very tough job but the sad part is that many production houses don't give them credits in the show.