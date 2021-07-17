EXCLUSIVE! Did Kunal Jaisingh Quit Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye For Bigg Boss? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

Kunal Jaisingh is one of the most talented actors in the television industry. The actor, who impressed audiences with his role of Omkara in Ishqbaaz, went on to bag Sony TV's Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Just like in Ishqbaaz, the actor managed to impress his fans in different shades of his role in KUDCA as well. His fans loved his role so much that his role was extended for a month. It was just recently that his track ended in the show and fans were upset with the same.

After his exit, some of his fans thought that he exited the show because of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. However, while talking to Filmibeat, Kunal clarified that he is not doing Bigg Boss and he didn't quit KUDCA for Bigg Boss. He said that his role was a cameo one and so his track ended.

When we asked Kunal if he is doing Bigg Boss 15 and left KUDCA for Bigg Boss, he said, "Nope, that isn't true. The very first day I was offered the role, I was informed that it was a cameo- that is for short duration. The character actually impressed me, hence I took it. Bigg Boss part is just a rumour."

We asked Kunal if he was offered Bigg Boss, will he take it up? He said that he can't stay away from his family for long time and can't fight unnecessarily, so he isn't sure about it.

He told us, "Not for now, later I don't know. But I'm not a perfect deal for that show. I can't shout and fight unnecessarily. And I can't stay away from my family for a long time."

Kunal had told us previously that he will not disappoint his fans and will try to get back to screen very soon! Well, we hope that the actor bags a project soon!