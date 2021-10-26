EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan: I Am Taking Back A Lot Of Memories With Me From Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Fahmaan Khan Feels Sad As Apna Time Bhi Aayega Went Off-Air

When asked about his feeling about Apna Time Bhi Aayega that went off-air last week, Fahmaan Khan said, "Well I have mixed emotions. But I truly believe that every single thing has to come to an end. We ran the course of our story with grace. I feel proud and happy to have been part of a story that touched the hearts of the viewers. I am taking back a lot of memories with me from this show. I have explored spaces I didn't even know existed in me and that's going help me a lot in my future endeavours."

Here’s What Fahmaan Khan Misses The Most About Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Fahmaan Khan revealed that he is going to miss all the characters of Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The actor said, "The people that played those characters are always going to be there. I know that they're all just a call away. But the characters? that's going to be difficult not to miss out. Out of all the characters, I am going to miss Rani (played by Megha Ray) the most."

Fahmaan On Facing Difficulties To Say Goodbye To ATBA

When asked about the difficulties to say goodbye to Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Fahmaan Khan said, "A goodbye is always tough- whoever or whatever it may be. it's going to be tough to wake up and not play veer. It's going to be difficult not to walk into that set again or my room. But this is all part of an actor's life and I see it all to be an amazing journey. Each emotion I feel, makes me feel so alive and honest."

About Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan has acted in several TV shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Kundali Bhagya, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Ishq Mein Marjawan and so on. He has also acted in web series like Gandii Baat, Home It's A Feeling, Mannphodganj Ki Binny and so on.