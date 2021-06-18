EXCLUSIVE! Father’s Day: Ravi Bhatia, Kunal Jaisingh, Arshi & Other Actors Are All Praise For Their Fathers

Ravi Bhatia

"My dad has been mine and my brother Yash's best friend. Since childhood he has raised us to be a gentleman. We had learned playing sports together. My father has inspired both of us to hit the gym and practice yoga. Being fit has been his priority then, and now it's ours. I still remember his happiness the day we both started sharing t-shirts, shoes and other stuffs. I'm lucky to have him. He stands with me in every ups and downs of my life."

Kunal Jaisingh

"I feel God has come to me as my dad. Trust me, be it any problem in my life, he has solution for everything. After my mom passed, he had raised me with all the love and care. I owe my success to him. Today whatever I'm is all because of him. He trusted me and helped me develop my passion in my career. Even today, I feel like young boy in front of him. I can't express my feelings for him in words."

Arshi Khan

"My dad has always inspired me to fly and not to limit myself. I still remember many used to tell my dad that Arshi has been given much freedom which isn't good. But my dad trusted me and used to ask them to not speak against me. I remember when I was approached for Bigg Boss, he was the one who forced me to take the deal. And he has literally celebrated my debut on screen. My dad has been most special person in my life. I feel incomplete without him. He is the only one person who actually stands by me and bears my anger too (laughs). He has made me ‘ghar ki rajkumari' and fulfils all my wishes."

Shubhangi Atre

"My father is most special person in my life. I still remember how he used to hold my hand and teach me play cricket and drive a cycle and car. I can't be thankful to him as he found such an awesome life-partner for me who turned out to be special dad like him for my daughter. My father has always taught me to stay in touch to our roots i.e., our culture and traditions. He has raised me to be independent and even today I'm his little princess. He has beautifully stored all my soft toys and childhood games."

Parineeta Borthakur

"For me, my dad is my first hero and love. He plays a special role in my life and that position cannot be filled up by others. He helped me in shaping up my career and to be a successful person. He will make every effort, even today for me to make my life better. He always teaches me to be a learner. He is the person who kept my family together and stayed strong against all odds. Father's love actually boosts me today to work hard and fight all barriers. He is the best person that I have in my life."