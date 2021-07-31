Exclusive! Friendship Day: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kunal Jaisingh & Others Reveal What The Day Means To Them

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Friends are important in life to make living beautiful, easier. There are these transition points in life when it's easier or harder to spend time with friends, but what is important for people to know is that friendship is a lifelong endeavour, and that it is something that people should be paying attention to at all points in life. I think that people sometimes think especially when we are too much occupied at workplace, family or love life and take our friends for granted, and that's a mistake. I just wish not to make this mistake ever in life.

Kunal Jaisingh

Friendship Day is special to let your friend feel special and make him realise how they are important in our life. They are the one who always have your back when people try to hurt you physically or emotionally. They're ready to defend you, or cheer you up. Friendships are most important relationships of life. I have heard that once you fall in love, or get married or get involved in work friendship takes a back seat. But till now I have never experienced it. And my wish for this day is that me and my friends never ever get to experience it ever. We always be green and loud and enjoy our lives with all the emotions and beauty of our friendship.

Arshi Khan

Friends are important in life as they are the one you can share anything and keep yourself courageous in any circumstances. They can help us to stay strong and continue to move forward in life. We all face many ups and down in our life. Best friends are always there through all the illnesses, health problems, and any disappointments in life. They don't abandon you.

I have always made friends in life and have tried to be loyal to them. I have never made friends considering their status and class and have given priority to their values and kindness. I wish God gives me power to support them always in times of need.

Ravi Bhatia

I feel friendships can help us to find purpose and meaning in life, they help us to stay healthy, and live longer. The intimacy, support, equality and emotional bonds we have in our friendships are unique. All the way through high school, college to workplaces, friendships can feel easy because you are thrown into an environment where you have lots of same-age peers and the pool of potential friends is big. Also, when you're an adolescent, your brain is as attuned to social signals and connection as it will ever be. You are really hyper-interested in social activity. And on friendship day, I wish me and my friends always keep each other motivated and encourage to do good always.