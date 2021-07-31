Exclusive! Friendship Day: Megha Chakraborty Talks About Her Pals; Hiba Reveals How She’ll Celebrate The Day

Friendship Day is around the corner. It is a day to remember our friends and celebrate the occasion with them. On this special occasion, Megha Chakraborty, who plays the role of Garima in SAB TV's Kaatelal & Sons and Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai's Hiba Nawab spoke to Filmibeat about their friends. While Megha revealed her bestest friend, Hiba revealed how she will celebrate the special day.

When asked as to what Friendship Day means to her, Megha told Filmibeat, "To me, Friendship Day means a day when you can irritate your friend more (laughs) and remind him or her that he or she is so special."

Talking about her pals and best buddies, she said, "Waise toh I have a lot of friends, but my bestest buddy is my mom. Otherwise, I have best friends like Rhea, Vireen and Sahil; they are all very close to my heart."

Megha wished her friends and said, "I wish all my friends a healthy and wealthy life. I also wish our bonding get stronger, closer and fight and irritate each other. Happy Friendship Day."

On the other hand, Hiba nawab, who essays the role of CP in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai revealed, "There are different types of friendship everybody has in their lives, and I am extremely lucky that my bestie - Raashi Bawa is also my co-star who works with me in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai. We share an amazing bond and trust, which helps us spend some quality time with each other. When she is around, I know all my problems will get a solution."

Friendship Day 2021: Sanaya-Drashti, Barun Sobti & His Gang, SidNaaz & Other TV Celebs Who Give Us Major Friendship Goals

Ishk Par Zor Nahi Is Going Off-Air; Param Singh & Akshita Express Shock As Show Is NOT Getting Extension

On how she will celebrate the day with her friends, Hiba said, "This year, for friendship day, I plan to have lunch with my friends as it's a day to celebrate the bond we have been cherishing. So, planning to have a blast as this day will let me meet my friends and celebrate the day with all the people I love immensely."