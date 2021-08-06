EXCLUSIVE! Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki: Shrenu Reveals How Akshay Fell Down While Shooting Promo

&TV's new show Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki is a socio drama built around the context of the legendary King Agrasen Maharaja, who was the founder of the Agrawal community of traders. His teachings and principles hold relevance even today and serve as guiding force for leading life. Shrenu Parikh, who was last seen in a grey shade in Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna, will be seen in a positive role (Genda) in the show. Akshay Mhatre will be seen playing Shrenu's husband (Varun) in the show.

Recently, Akshay revealed to Filmibeat as to why he took up the role. Also, his co-star Shrenu revealed how Akshay took his role so seriously that while shooting for the promo, her really fell down (as his character gets seizures).



If we go by the promo or storyline, it looks like the show is female oriented. We asked Akshay as to what made you take up the show and how challenging it was to play the role of Varun?

To this Akshay said, "It is a very interesting character because the story was definitely unique and interesting. It is something that I have never done before and I feel very fortunate to be a part of the show. This is so unlike me as an individual; it is very lively and very unique. To get into the character, I watched a few films and I used to constantly ask questions. Because Maza tabi ata hai jab koi challenges hota hai, otherwise doing any simple role is not that fun. This character was something which was really challenging for me."

Shrenu then interferes and revealed an incident of Akshay, while they shot for the promo. She said, "Itna ki, yeh promo shoot pe ghir gaya tha (He took his role so seriously that while performing his act in the promo, he really fell down) and we had to take him to the hospital." It has to be noted that in the promo, his character Varun gets seizures.

Varun continued, "But, it is all good now. I took up the show because of the uniqueness of the character. If Genda's character is right, my character (Varun) is left (total opposite characters). The banter between these characters will be interesting and their chemistry is going to be fun to watch."