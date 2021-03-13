EXCLUSIVE! Gulki Joshi, Nibeditaa Paal & Other TV Stars Reveal Their First Pay Cheque Memories

Gulki Joshi

My first pay cheque was Rs 700 when I was in Standard 8. I treated all my friends with Coke and sandwiches.

Nibeditaa Paal

I started working at the age of 17 at Subway in Australia, as a sandwich artist, as they call it. I was earlier 17 dollars/week. I was very much excited; I took my parents on a treat. It was like a dream come true.

Manasvi Vashist

I am sure that the first pay cheque is always special to everyone. I got mine back in 2013 when I shifted my base to Bangalore right after I passed out of college. My first salary was Rs 20,000. I paid off my PG's rent, shopped a little and saved a little. That's pretty much it.

Donal Bisht

When I was in the second year of my college, one of my seniors called me up for an internship opportunity for the Delhi shopping festival in one of the biggest malls in Noida. So, when I turned up for the interview, she saw me and said that I should instead get into anchoring as they any way were on the lookout for an anchor. It was a two-week-long job. Although I was a little apprehensive when she asked me, she immediately said "mujhe pata hai tu kar legi" (I know you can do it). She guided me along, and then it turned out great- a lot of people would actually turn up outside the mall! The mall was near my house, and people started noticing me. From my neighbourhood to my college friends- they all came to know. I became a star in my college after that hahaha! Noticing the turnout of the crowd, I started getting a lot of other anchoring opportunities too from the mall! So, that was pretty cool! And if you ask me what I did with the pay cheque which was Rs 12,000, well, I gave it to my mom and she kept it in my home's mandir haha! And I think it's still there!

Shagun Sharma

I got my first pay cheque when I was in my final year of BMM and it was Rs 60,000, for a show I did. I started contributing to rent, groceries and ensuring my parents that I have become self-dependent.

Krishna Kaurav

I got my first pay cheque for the movie Jai Gangaajal i.e., Rs 11,000. I was very excited and I saved some amount and used some to party with friends.