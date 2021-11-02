EXCLUSIVE! Hero Gayab Mode On Fame Sonya Saamoor Requests People Not To Burst Firecrackers On Diwali

Actress Sonya Saamoor, who is all set to feature in the upcoming Colors TV show, Sirf Tum, opened up about her Diwali plans. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Sonya spoke about her love for Diwali.

The actress said, "Diwali is my favourite festival and I absolutely love the vibe at home on Diwali. Besides Christmas and New Year, this is my favourite time of the year. I light up my house with lamps and candles. And I make sure that my house looks the best in terms of decor."

Sonya Saamoor also feels that the firecrackers scare animals and create pollution. She said, "The festival is always at home with my family and friends. Diwali parties go on for weeks. To be honest, I despise firecrackers so that's one thing I don't enjoy during Diwali, it scares animals and most important harms the environment. And I would request everyone not to burst firecrackers not just on Diwali but any time of the year."

EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Sharma Shares Tips For People Facing Financial Crisis Amid Diwali

Lastly, on being asked about her liking for sweets, Sonya said, "Yes, Diwali is a festival of sweets but I don't have a sweet tooth. I'm not fond of sweets, I occasionally enjoy dark chocolates or dairy-free brownies. I rather distribute sweets to the needy during Diwali. It's their Diwali too so one must share their blessings."

Diwali 2021: Anupamaa Actors Share Their Diwali Plans

Talking about Sonya Saamoor, the actress has earlier featured in the shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hero Gayab Mode On, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and so on. Her upcoming show, Sirf Tum stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles.