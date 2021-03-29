Exclusive! Holi 2021: Arshi Reveals Holi Became Special After Shifting To Mumbai; Says She Misses Holi Parties

Arshi Recalls Holi Memories

Recalling Holi memories, she said, "I was shy kid and an introvert, so I feared to go out and play Holi with even my then neighbourhood friends, uncles and aunties. However, still people used to come home and take me along to play with colours. Eventually, I conquered my fear. Today, I enjoy Holi celebration."

She Says…

She further said, "My fear then were those multi-coloured unrecognisable faces. But after an hour or so I would be free of those fears and happily played colours with my friends. Later with time, I found a way to deal with it and instead of waiting for my friends to come to my place, I surprised them by reaching their place first."

Arshi’s Plan For Holi

Sharing her plans for this year's Holi, she said, "I'm actually clueless as to how will we celebrate the festival with the ongoing pandemic. Sure, we will not be able to celebrate the festival like we usually would, like by dancing and singing away in rain dance and smearing gulaal on everyone's face. But that doesn't mean that we will not enjoy the festival; this time luckily I'm in Goa for shoots, so I will be in my room, will order good food, enjoy some good music and will talk to my family and friends virtually."

Does She Miss Holi Parties?

Due to the pandemic, Holi parties are banned. When asked if she misses going to the parties, she said, "Yes, I'm definitely missing Holi parties, good food and drinks. In fact, after I came to Mumbai, Holi became special for me, as it's so much fun and this year I'm missing that. But yes, we need to be responsible as COVID is back at its peak and we need to make sure to continue to win over the disease."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant asked her fans to follow rules and regulations given by the government and be responsible.