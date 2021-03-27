EXCLUSIVE! Holi 2021: Kunal Jaisingh Shares Fond Memories Of The Festival And His Holi Plans For This Year

The festival of colours Holi is widely celebrated across India tomorrow (March 29). On this special occasion, Filmibeat asked Ishqbaaz and Pavitra Bhagya actor Kunal Jaisingh about his fond memories of Holi. The actor also revealed his plans and had an important advice for his fans.

About his fond memories of Holi, the Ishqbaaz actor said, "The innocence of celebrating the festival as kids can never be forgotten. How we wish we could go back in time and play Holi just like we did as little kids. With the arrival of March, we could literally smell the festivity in the air- Shops sprawled out on the streets with Holi gift hampers, colours, water balloons and of course, those fancy water guns. You could smell the aromatic gulaals everywhere! Going Holi shopping with parents, days in advance, was the best thing ever!"

Sharing his plans for Holi this year, he said, "Holi will be special and we (actor, his wife and his dad) are looking for some good food, music and lots of Holi greetings- with virtual wishes. We are planning a private affair at home (only family members). We won't apply gulaal and might use turmeric powder instead for a little fun. Not just colours, Holi is also about scrumptious delights- binging on gujiyas till stomach hurt!"

Due to pandemic, Holi parties are banned. When asked if he misses going to Holi parties, he said, "Yes, I will miss them, but this year, we should appreciate such bans as COVID is back to peak and we should be careful. May be Holi lovers can enjoy it double next year! But this year, we need to skip it and enjoy good times with family. This year, Holi should be about food and music."

The actor then asked fans to skip playing with colours outdoors and be safe. He concluded by saying, "Play healthy if you plan to and follow the government rules."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Holi 2021: Shubhangi, Purru & Other Celebs Advise Fans To Celebrate Holi Safely Amidst Pandemic

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Says She Will Not Do Any Reality Show Other Than Indian Idol