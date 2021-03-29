Exclusive! Holi 2021: Shagun Pandey, Aditi Sharma & Others Share Craziest Memories Of Festival Of Colours

Shagun Pandey

The only thing that I have done in Holi is I have had a lot of home-made gujiyas (sweets). In Punjab, there is a lot of crazy Holi played with eggs, grease and oil. So, I belong from a crazy place, hence I have had a lot of crazy experiences.

Aditi Sharma

I know it's bad to waste water during Holi. But when I was in school, I along with all my cousins and friends would gather in the garden area of my father's friend's house, and we'd play Holi there. It would get pretty nasty after one point with the grass and the ground getting muddy with all the water. But I'd actually enjoy it so much, I miss it! It was such great fun, and all about having good food, music, colours, and a great time with close ones.

Shardul Pandit

I think Holi as a festival in itself is the craziest one, and you do a lot of crazy things. The craziest things that I have done is somebody gave me bhaang, and I didn't know what was in it. I had it and after that, I started playing cricket. Interestingly, I was doing Batting and Bowling at the same time. It was indeed hilarious!

Rajat Verma

I still remember my college time Holi. There used to be a park at the college's backside and we were celebrating there. There was a girls' hostel beside that park and hostel ki entrance park se hoti thi. There was a ritual for us that Holi means tearing clothes. My friends tore my T-shirt completely and after that, the girls that were going through from that park were staring at me. Though no one recognised me because my face was full of colours, that was really embarrassing.

Manish Verma

I used to love the show Shakalaka Boom Boom when I was a kid. I used to think that jaadu pencil is real and if I get this pencil, whatever I like, I will get it. Holi has always been my most favourite festival. I love Holi colours, pichkaris and balloons since childhood. One day I thought ki jaadu pencil se colours, balloons and pichakari draw karunga toh mazze aajaege. So, in search of that pencil, I escaped from my naani's place and chalte chalte I went to a jungle kind of place. I was all lost. Then I started crying as I was very small and two strangers heard my voice and called up the police. Ohh god, that day, I was brutally beaten by my parents (ooops hahaha).

Shagun Sharma

The craziest thing in my life while celebrating Holi was- when I was in Himachal, I wanted to play a normal Holi with colours. But people apparently, used to play with all dirt like mud, eggs and everything. So, they used to make a group of 20-25 people and then target one person.

Krishna Kaurav

So, during my childhood, we used to mix different types of colours to make such one that when applied to a person, it will take a month to remove that colour from the face. So, this is the craziest thing I have done.

Vidhi Pandya

The craziest thing in Holi that I did was when I was a child. So, I had a group of friends and we used to throw water balloons at strangers while hiding on the terrace of one of our friends.

Vibha Bhagat

I have never celebrated Holi in a big manner. But five years back, I was in Lokhandwala Complex (in Mumbai) where all the people were completely drunk. I am not into the drinks. There was a DJ party arranged, where my friend and I were dancing madly. At that time, one girl challenged me to dance along with her on stage. She was not in her senses because of Bhaang. She danced for around 45 mins, whereas I danced for almost 1 hour and 15 minutes continuously. After that, I also played Holi with policemen, as we should respect them. My friends had made me drink Bhaang, I don't know what I did after drinking it. And talking about celebration, I always use organic colours for Holi.