EXCLUSIVE! Imlie Star Mayuri Deshmukh: You Need To Keep Reinventing Yourself To Stay On Top Of Your Game

Actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who is currently playing the role of Malini in Imlie, has had an impressive body of work in Marathi and Hindi industries. The diva is known for her amazing acting skills and beautiful smile, recently had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which she opened up about her interesting style of working and dealing with trolls on social media.

The Indian TV industry is indeed a vast platform for any actor to explore with their acting chops. However, many of them complain about the monotonous nature of work. But on the other hand, Mayuri has a refreshing approach to such things and she believes in inventing herself while working for the show. Mayuri Deshmukh said, "You need to keep reinventing yourself to stay on top of your game. When you're working in the television industry, things can get pretty monotonous, but you have to reinvent yourself to not die as a performer. Even if it's reinventing yourself in the same scene, and the same setup, and the same character."

Apart from that, actors also had to face social media trolling as they are always under the scanner of media. Each actor has a different approach to deal with such hate comments. When asked about dealing with social media trolling, Mayuri Deshmukh said that she always looks at the positive side of life.

The Imlie actress said, "Trolls don't bother me at all. If the positive comments outweigh the negative ones, one should look at the brighter side. I'm someone who looks at the positive side of life."

Talking about her show, Imlie also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Kiran Khoje, Chandresh Singh, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Jyoti Gauba and others in key roles. The show has been receiving a positive response from the masses.