Exclusive! Imlie Star Mayuri Deshmukh On The Difference Between Marathi And Hindi Industry’s Work Culture

Actress Mayuri Deshmukh is currently winning the hearts of the audience with her performance in the Star Plus show Imlie. Her portrayal of Malini Chaturvedi is loved by all, and all thanks to her amazing acting skills. Many people don't know that Mayuri is already an established actress in Marathi entertainment industry. She has been a part of the popular Zee Marathi show Khulata Kali Khulena.

Well now, since she is working in the Hindi TV industry,asked her about the difference she finds between Marathi and Hindi industry's work culture. Mayuri Deshmukh exclusively told us, "I think the art and craft are pretty much the same; it rather depends on project to project. So, the difference always depends on the kind of project one is doing. My experience working in both Hindi and Marathi daily soaps has been quite similar. From the portrayal and the acting, it's been quite realistic with both. The tone of the daily soaps is also very similar. So, art and craft-wise, I find both the mediums pretty similar. But Hindi, in my opinion, is on a larger scale with respect to the production value, but otherwise, everything is pretty much the same, I feel."

When asked about her upcoming Marathi projects, Mayuri Deshmukh said that she has two films, which are ready for release. The actress said, "I have two Marathi films - Lagna Kallol with Bhushan Pradhan and Siddharth Jadhav and Grey that are slated for release. Had it not been for the lockdown, they would have been released last year itself. I want to be active and participating in not just Marathi, but any and every regional medium. Being true to my craft, and the actor in me, I want to explore as many horizons as I can. Marathi has been my playground and my base. Marathi has some great content coming up, both in movies as well as in television. So, I will 110 per cent explore if anything great comes my way."

Talking about Mayuri Deshmukh's career, she has worked in a couple of popular Marathi films like Dr Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero and 31 Divas. She has also worked in Marathi plays such as June July, Pleasant Surprise, Dear Aajo and Teesre Badshah Hum.