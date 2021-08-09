EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 12's Finalist Shanmukhapriya Reacts To Trolls; Reveals What She'll Do If She Wins

Are You Feeling Nervous About The Finale?

I'm very excited for the finale. Indian Idol is the longest running reality show. Finally, we are here at the greatest grand finale ever and it is going to happen on August 15, for the first time for 12 hours, so more than nervousness, I would say, I am very excited and looking forward to the finale performances.

What Are Your Best Moments From The Show?

Well, there are so many best moments Yo Yo Honey Singh's episode, Umang Kumar's episode (He had made sketch of me in just 5-10 mins), when Shakti Kapoor sir had visited, he made me talk to Shraddha Kapoor ma'm over the phone and I got a chance to dance with Rekha ma'm all these are some of the memorable moments. But, I feel almost all Indian Idol episodes are memorable because sabi episodes mein bohot hi kuch hue hai mere saath. It has always been positive vibes, so I felt good.

How Are Your Preparations For The Finale?

Oh, it's going well. We are working hard for the finale performances because we have come till here, so finale will be our final act so it will be my best performance to date.

It has not been decided yet. But all I know is that I will be performing individually.

There Have Been A Lot Of Criticism And Trolling Happening On Social Media. What Do You Have To Say About The Same And How Do You Deal With It?

I'm performing at a public platform, so everyone has their own point of view. I really respect them and their views. Musically (performance-wise) it didn't really affect me. But I will try my best, work hard, perform well and try to impress them, and I hope then they might like me.

There Are Several Fans Who Have A Lot Of Hopes On You And Also Want You To Win The Show. What Do You Have To Say To Them About The Same?

During this time, I got so many fans and there were so many people who were proposing me. I was receiving so much love and support from them that I'm so thankful to them. They just make my day so beautiful. I'm so grateful to them. There are people who want me to win the show and when I hear this, it makes make my day. So it makes me feel like, "I don't want to disappoint them. I have to work even more harder, so that I can do whatever they want me to do." I am thankful to them throughout my life. I also want to tell my fans that whatever I'm right now is because of their love and support. I just love them so much.

What Will You Do If You Win The Show?

First of all, Indian Idol is a dream show. I have been working since childhood and my mom and dad, they wanted me to see in Indian Idol for a long time. Finally, I made it this far. So I'm so happy for that.

If I win the show, I really don't know what I'm going to do. OMG! First of all, it will be so crazy... I really got goosebumps even just by hearing it. I think I am going to give to my parents.