EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Star Supriya Pilgaonkar: Shaheer Sheikh Is Like Family To Me

‘My Character Ishwari Has Been Evolving In Every Season Of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’

How does it feel to play Ishwari again in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3?

Ishwari's character is very close to my heart and I actually enjoyed working with the entire cast of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in the season 1 and 2. So, when I learned that the makers are coming up with the third season and my character is also there in the story, I got very excited for the same. I am grateful to the makers for giving me an opportunity again to play Ishwari. The character is very close to my heart for the only reason that it is very layered and complex. As an actor, I really enjoy playing Ishwari.

Promos of the show featuring Shaheer and Erica are creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see the look of your character. So, are we going to see some changes in Ishwari and her look?

There is a slight change in my look as my hair will be greyer in the show. As far as the character is concerned, it has evolved. On the other hand, Sonakshi and Dev's characters have been evolved. But I can say one thing that in the last 10 years, my character Ishwari has been evolving in every season. (laughs)

‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Doesn’t Show A Cliché Portrayal Of Saas-Bahu Arguments’

Is your character going to be more accepting of Sonakshi or is the nok-jhok between Ishwari and Sonakshi going to continue?

Our characters' journey has been very intense. Hence, we can't say that the nok-jhok will happen every time. It is a mix and match of everything. As per the situations, they could clash as they are strong personalities and have strong opinions over certain things. There are going to be two ways of every situation. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi doesn't show a cliché portrayal of Saas-Bahu arguments, which we have seen earlier on Indian television. We have maintained a different class in the show.

How was your experience shooting for the show?

We were very eager to start the shooting for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 because fans were excited about the show, and we wanted to experience shooting outdoors amid the lockdown. We bonded really well on the sets of the show. There was a lot of excitement and buzz at the beginning of the schedule. Now, we are back to the routine, we are completely emerged into the scenes that were given to us till today.

‘Shaheer Sheikh Is Like A Family To Me’

Do you find similarities between you and your character Ishwari?

No, I don't find similarities between me and Ishwari. Yes, both of them just listen to their heart but the hearts are different. At the same time, I do understand Ishwari very deeply. I know where she is coming from. I do understand her but there is no similarity between us.

Shaheer Sheikh and you share a strong bond off-screen. He considers you as a mother. Can you share with us about your relationship?

Shaheer Sheikh and I bonded extremely well instantly. Whenever I see him or he sees me, I get motherly feelings towards him. He is a very sensitive person. He is a very beautiful actor and human being. Dev and Ishwari's scenes look effective on-screen because our bond reflects from the same and it connects with the audience. I feel fortunate to be a part of his life and he is like a family to me. I have shared a strong bond with actresses who played my daughters off-screen. My bond with Shaheer is something else and I got the experience to be a son's mom. I feel grateful to Shaheer for being my son!

‘Erica Fernandes Is A Very Hard-Working Girl’

How is your bond with Erica Fernandes off-screen?

It is really good! Erica and I have been like friends. We speak on a lot of things. She is a wonderful girl. I am very close to her. In fact, I talk to her more than Shaheer because she is a good friend of mine. Erica Fernandes is a very hard-working girl and we share a very strong bond.

You have not yet featured in a Marathi daily soap in your career. Fans are eagerly waiting to see you in a Marathi TV serial. Are you planning to enter the Marathi television industry in future?

My parents watch Marathi TV shows only. So, they often ask me, when you will do a Marathi TV serial? I tell my father that let me get a good role and offer. In fact, I was approached by many Marathi TV shows' makers. But I couldn't do one role which I liked the most due to date issues. I will definitely do a Marathi show. Right now, I don't have time to do it because of my busy schedule. But I will do it in future for sure!

Tell us something about your upcoming projects

I am currently working on two projects and one of them is Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Another one is a daily soap for another channel. So, these two daily soaps keep me very busy. I even want to do a web series. Once I complete these two shows, I will look forward to doing something interesting in future!