EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Splitsvilla 13 Winner Aditi Rajput: My Connection With Jay Dudhane Is Very Special

Aditi Rajput Says ‘Jay And I Are Like Tom & Jerry’

How does it feel to be the winner of Splitsvilla 13?

It feels amazing! (laughs) I have been watching and auditioning for this show for many years. And finally, I got selected and won the show. So, this feels amazing.

Tell us about your Splitsvilla 13 journey and bond with Jay Dudhane?

My Splitsvilla 13 journey was filled with a lot of ups and downs. We fought and performed a lot. I cried a lot during the journey. Jay and I had almost got eliminated but we got a second chance and survived in the game. I loved it and would like to relive those days again. My connection with Jay Dudhane is very special. We are more than friends and we are an ideal match. We are like Tom & Jerry, as we fight a lot. Now, he is right now in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. So, sometimes I miss him a lot.

Splitsvilla 13 Winner Says ‘Jay Had Told Me That To Just Go With The Flow’

You and Jay have witnessed a lot of ups and downs during the Splitsvilla 13 journey. But despite facing a lot of trouble, both of you stayed strong and loyal to each other. So, what were things that kept you guys together throughout the journey?

When we talked for the first time, I asked him if he is searching for the connection or playing the game. He told me that to just go with the flow. So, we had decided that we will perform together till the end no matter what happens during the show.

‘Teen Ki Yaari' indeed dominated the entire show, despite having a smaller number of people in the boom baam gang. You and Jay have also stayed in the Gold Villa for a long time. So, was that tough for you to save your friends every time?

No! Actually, one of the people in our gang would always be in the gold villa. And since the beginning, we had a lesser number of people. Despite having a few people in our group, we managed to survive in the game till the finale. We never thought of removing anyone from the other group. We always focused on saving our friends in the game. Jay and I have been targeted by the ‘Let's Do It' gang.

‘Nikita Bhamidipati Bitches A Lot About Other People’

Your equation with Kat Kristian and Nikita Bhamidipati was not that good. They had also taken several digs at your fashion sense and personality. What do you have to say about it?

If I talk about Nikita Bhamidipati, she has a different kind of aura. She bitches a lot about other people. I never had any expectations from her. Actually, I have not yet found anyone who has spoken nice things about Nikita. With Kat Kristian, we fought because of Nikita. Kat never said anything about my clothes. It was Sapna Malik and Nikita Bhamdipati who commented about my fashion sense. They have made big issues with my clothes. But they didn't know that I had packed my bags just two days before the journey.

Fans think that you and Jay's pairing is the most genuine one. They are keen to know more about your relationship status. So, are you in a relationship with Jay?

No, we are not in a relationship. We are more than friends. We shared a very good bond of friendship. We never said that we love each other.

Aditi Rajput Says ‘I Am Trying For Roadies X9’

Jay Dudhane has entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house and he is playing exceedingly well in the show. Share your thoughts about his performance in BB Marathi 3 and what advice would you like to give him for the show?

Actually, I don't understand Marathi. But whatever I have seen, he is doing really well in the show. After seeing that girl (Mira Jagannath) torturing Jay inside the house, I just want to tell him, "Stay strong and don't cry. Some things give you a good experience, some test your patience level. So just perform and have faith in yourself."

If given a chance, would you like to be a part of Bigg Boss 15?

Sure! ‘Neki Aur Puch Puch'. I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Lastly, tell us about your future plans!

I love reality shows. I am trying for Roadies X9. Here in Splitsvilla 13, I performed with Jay Dudhane. Now, I want to perform for myself. Currently, I am preparing for Roadies. I hope, I get selected.