EXCLUSIVE! Ishk Par Zor Nahi Fame Rajat Verma On Getting Positive Response For His Song ‘Shayad Fir Se’

Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Rajat Verma was recently seen in the song, 'Shayad Fir Se' opposite Anjali Arora. The song is sung by Rahul Vaidya and composed by Barrel. Notably, the beautiful lyrics of the songs have been penned by Kirat Gill. 'Shayad Fir Se' was released on August 26, 2021, on YouTube, and within a few days, it has so far crossed 5.5 million views on the video streaming site.

Rajat Verma is very happy with the response from the masses as his chemistry with Anjali Arora is being loved by all. Recently, in interaction with Filmibeat, the Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Rajat shared his happiness. He said, "I am really happy to see such a good response on my first music video as it has already crossed 5 million views in two days. Rahul Vaidya's voice created magic on the set, by which I guess we can see the response of the fans on the video. I really enjoyed working with Anjali, she is an amazing co-actor. Team All Good has put in a lot of efforts to bring all this together and making it happen."

Looks like Rajat Verma is on cloud nine after receiving such an overwhelming response from fans on the internet. His previous show, Ishk Par Zor Nahi went off-air on August 20, 2021. The show also starred Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma, Lakshya Handa and others in key roles. When the show went off-air, IPZN fans expressed their disappointment over the makers' decision of wrapping up the show.

They have now started demanding the Ishk Par Zor Nahi's second season. When asked about the same, Rajat had told us in an earlier interview that if it happens, he will definitely be a part of Ishk Par Zor Nahi 2. He is currently on a break and looking forward to doing some challenging projects in future.