EXCLUSIVE! Ishk Par Zor Nahi Star Rajat Verma On Last Day Of Shoot: It’s A Very Emotional Moment For All Of Us

A few days ago, makers confirmed that Ishk Par Zor Nahi is going off-air in August 2021. Well, the news indeed broke many fans' hearts as they were eagerly requesting makers to extend the show on social media. However, IPZN is now ending soon as the cast shot the last episode of the show on August 3, 2021.

Actor Rajat Verma, who is seen playing the role of Kartik Malhotra in Ishk Par Zor Nahi, exclusively shared his reaction over the last day of the shoot. He said that it was indeed a beautiful journey. While speaking about the last day of the shoot, Rajat told Filmibeat, "It's a very emotional moment for all of us. I had a blast playing Kartik Malhotra in the show as I learned a lot and I am taking a lot of beautiful memories with the crew and cast."

After wrapping up the shoot of Ishk Par Zor Nahi, the entire cast and crew had an amazing after party, as some pictures from the bash are going viral on social media. Rajat Verma further said, "When we wrapped up the shoot, the entire cast and crew from starting to end were chilling together and were discussing the high and lows of the show. Though this journey has come to an end, the good thing is we are a family now. It was indeed a beautiful journey. This show is something that I will cherish for my whole life."

Exclusive! Rajat Verma From Ishk Par Zor Nahi Reveals He Was Asked To Undergo Surgery To Correct His Smile

Exclusive! Ishk Par Zor Nahi Actor Rajat Verma On Govt Halting Shooting: It's Like 'Kua Or Khai' Situation

Talking about Ishk Par Zor Nahi, the show stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, it also features Shagun Sharma, Lakshya Handa, Neha Rana, Shekhar Gill, Abha Parmar and many others in key roles. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films, the show had started on March 15, 2021.