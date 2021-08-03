EXCLUSIVE! Kaatelal And Sons To Go Off-Air Soon; Details Inside

SAB TV's popular show Kaatelal & Sons has been in the news a few days ago when the lead actor Paras Arora had quit the show. The actor said that his character was not contributing much to the narrative, hence, he decided to quit the show. Let us tell you that the actor was paired up opposite Jiya Shankar, while Megha Chakraborty is playing the parallel lead opposite Sahil Phull.

Ever since the show started in November 2020, it has been impressing fans with its unique storyline and actors' performance. However, we recently got the bad news about the show. A source close to the development informed Filmibeat that Kaatelal & Sons is going off-air soon. A source told us, "The show Kaatelal & Sons might go off air by the end of August or in the first half of September 2021. It will get replaced by a new show."

The source further revealed that the reason behind Kaatelal & Sons going off-air is still unknown. Well, the news must have left fans heartbroken as several shows are going off-air lately due to several reasons amid this COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about Kaatelal & Sons, the show also stars Ashok Lokhande, Vinay Rohrra, Sachin Chaudhary, Pankaj Berry, Manoj Goyal, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Swati Tarar and others in key roles. The show focuses on twin sisters Garima and Susheela, who fight against patriarchal traditions to run the family's ancestral salon, Kaatelal & Sons.