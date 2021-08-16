Exclusive: ﻿Kaveri Priyam On Doing Ziddi Dil Maane Na, An Army Backdrop Show

Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is a doctor in the new SAB TV youth show Ziddi Dil Maane Na. The actress spoke to Filmibeat about her new show.

"Our setting is an army academy with six principal characters, three army officers and three civilians, who want to enlist in the defence forces and serve the nation. I play a sweet, emotional doctor, Monami, who has a past. My equation is with the stern special agent Karan Shergil (Shaleen Malhotra) who brooks no mercy and is a stickler for rules. How we officers and cadets get along during the training and eventually fall in love is the gist of our show," she said.

Kunal Karan Kapoor and Simple Kaul complete the central casting of the show. "Being an army adventure, I, too, will get the opportunity to do many stunts! So far, it has not been much, but I am looking forward to the real action when the show opens up," added the 26-year-old Jharkhand lass.

How is it playing a medical professional? "I have to ensure that I maintain the dignity of the white coat and not goof up with the medical terminologies and equipment."

What made you say this yes to this Sunshine Productions show?

"Well, as mentioned, you usually don't get to act in an army backdrop show in Indian television. You are either a college kid or a bahu. My character here is poles apart from what I have done in Yeh Rishtey (Kuhu was very straightforward and bold while Monami is very submissive, to begin with), and my out and out negative Shakti avatar. For the first time, I am playing a positive gal; even Kuhu had grey shades," replied Kaveri.

Kaveri had also played the evil Madhumakhi in Naagin 2. "I used this Balaji fantasy as a learning curve, sharing screen space with biggies like Adaa Khan, Ashka Goradia, Mouni Roy, etc.," she said.

She also did a bold romantic film called Tishagni in 2018. But she "prefers to talk about my current show rather than dwell on something I did a long time ago".

When asked as to what went wrong with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which shut shop in 2020, Kaveri said, "While I can't comment on the creative aspects, I do feel that the time slot during the lockdown did us in."