EXCLUSIVE! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani & Team Quarantined In Mumbai Hotels

Popular stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news since a long time. The team which shot for the show in Cape Town, recently returned to Mumbai. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 team will remain quarantined in some of the suburban hotels of Mumbai for one week, before they shift to home quarantine for a week.

Filmibeat has some exclusive information about the same. Quite a few unit members of KKK 11 drove in their private cars to the hotels, including contestant Arjun Bijlani, host Rohit Shetty and many others. But actor Vishal Aditya Singh travelled to the hotel by a bus allotted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Bhaiyyasaheb Behere, Deputy Collector, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, told Filmibeat sources, "Some who returned by regular flight from South Africa, and others through charter flights, were sent to the hotels JW Marriott and Sun N Sand." Both five-star hotels are located in Juhu, Mumbai.

Earlier, there were reports that the team will shoot the finale in Cape Town itself due to the COVID situation in Mumbai. However, there are also reports that the team might shoot the grand finale in Mumbai after the quarantine is over. But there is no confirmation about the finale shooting.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is hopeful that regular shootings will resume in Mumbai very soon. FWICE president BN Tiwari told Filmibeat, "Most producers have returned to Mumbai and have started shooting. Timings are an issue but some do stretch the duration a little more. But on June 27, we will get clarity on the shooting timings and also hope that we get to resume night shifts."