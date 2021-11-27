Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee: I Did Three Dance Sequences During My Pregnancy

Actress Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, is expecting her first child soon. After sharing delightful news about her pregnancy, the actress broke the stereotype by working on the show during her second trimester.

Recently, Filmibeat got in touch with Pooja Banerjee and asked her about continuing working during her pregnancy days. The actress exclusively told us, "I've been working each day, and it's going to be a working pregnancy for me as the doctors have given me a thumbs up. Although the working hours of reduced, I did three dance sequences during my pregnancy."

The Roadies 8 fame Pooja Banerjee is also grateful to the makers for supporting her. "Also, the makers have been quite considerate and accommodative, and plan things according to my comfort. So I'm grateful for that," Pooja added.

Pooja Banerjee has been having a pretty ambitious daily routine that many expecting mothers can only work hard to achieve. From eating healthy to staying active and working through pregnancy. Even though for lesser hours, the actress made sure that she continues shooting through her pregnancy.

Pooja has been practicing prenatal yoga, eating super healthy, and trying to stay as active as possible even at work. The actress recently posted a video where she was seen taking her followers through what she eats in a day. Her meals seem to include healthy foods like muesli, apricots, dates, orange juice, and loads of fruits. The diva even mentioned how she talks to plants as a part of her holistic routine.

Pooja had earlier revealed that she takes power naps between her shoot to stay fresh and active through her shooting routine. Let us tell you, Pooja Banerjee's husband Sandeep Sejwal has been taking care of her, and the couple is eagerly waiting to welcome their child.