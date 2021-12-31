Exclusive! Kunal Jaisingh, Kajal Pisal, Parineeta, Puneett & Waseem Share New Year Plans & Resolutions
It's time to bid goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022. Like every year, the television celebrities too are all set to welcome 2022. The pandemic situation has not dampened the celebration mood. Although it won't be a grand celebration, many are opting for ringing in the New Year with their family and close friends.
Filmibeat got in touch with a few television celebrities, who revealed their New Year plans and resolutions. Also, they shared the best memories and worst thing about 2021. Take a look!
Kunal Jaisingh
Best Memory Of 2021: I got to play a challenging role in TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.
Worst Thing About 2021: I couldn't go on international trip.
New Year Plans: I will celebrate New Year with my family- my wife Bharti and dad at home.
New Year Resolution(s): To portray more challenging roles and to explore new places.
Waseem Mushtaq
Best Memory Of 2021: My second son came to my world and my best friends got married. I released my own song.
Worst Thing About 2021: The pain people faced because of COVID-19.
New Year Plans: Will celebrate with my close friends and family.
New Year Resolution(s): To debut in OTT platform or try reality TV shows.
Erica Fernandes Calls 2021 A Very Eventful Year; Says Kuch Rang's Outdoor Shoot Was The Cherry On The Cake
Kajal Pisal
Best Memory Of 2021: I was social. It was so peaceful that I can't express in words.
Worst Thing About 2021: When I tested COVID-19 positive. I'll say it was the most worst thing in my life.
New Year Plans: I'm travelling to Pune with my family, and it will be fun.
New Year Resolution(s): To do reality TV, and yes, to start a business. Also, to stay fit and healthy.
Puneett Chouksey
Best Memory Of 2021: I got work, and now I'm doing a new show, Sirf Tum.
Worst Thing About 2021: Worst times are good lessons!
New Year Plans: Will be at home and celebrate it with my sister and nephew, it will be fun!
New Year Resolution(s): to be fit, healthy and genuine.
Karan V Grover Says From The Day He Started Shooting For Udaariyaan It Has Been Super Surprising Fun & Hectic
Parineeta Borthakur
Best Memory Of 2021: I played lead in Gupta Brothers.
Worst Thing About 2021: The show went off-air too soon.
New Year Plans: Looking at the situation, I will be at home and welcome the year with family and close friends.
New Year Resolution(s): To grow as an actor and do some challenging roles.