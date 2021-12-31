Exclusive! Kunal Jaisingh, Kajal Pisal, Parineeta, Puneett & Waseem Share New Year Plans & Resolutions

Kunal Jaisingh

Best Memory Of 2021: I got to play a challenging role in TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Worst Thing About 2021: I couldn't go on international trip.

New Year Plans: I will celebrate New Year with my family- my wife Bharti and dad at home.

New Year Resolution(s): To portray more challenging roles and to explore new places.

Waseem Mushtaq

Best Memory Of 2021: My second son came to my world and my best friends got married. I released my own song.

Worst Thing About 2021: The pain people faced because of COVID-19.

New Year Plans: Will celebrate with my close friends and family.

New Year Resolution(s): To debut in OTT platform or try reality TV shows.

Kajal Pisal

Best Memory Of 2021: I was social. It was so peaceful that I can't express in words.

Worst Thing About 2021: When I tested COVID-19 positive. I'll say it was the most worst thing in my life.

New Year Plans: I'm travelling to Pune with my family, and it will be fun.

New Year Resolution(s): To do reality TV, and yes, to start a business. Also, to stay fit and healthy.

Puneett Chouksey

Best Memory Of 2021: I got work, and now I'm doing a new show, Sirf Tum.

Worst Thing About 2021: Worst times are good lessons!

New Year Plans: Will be at home and celebrate it with my sister and nephew, it will be fun!

New Year Resolution(s): to be fit, healthy and genuine.

Parineeta Borthakur

Best Memory Of 2021: I played lead in Gupta Brothers.

Worst Thing About 2021: The show went off-air too soon.

New Year Plans: Looking at the situation, I will be at home and welcome the year with family and close friends.

New Year Resolution(s): To grow as an actor and do some challenging roles.