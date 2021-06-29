EXCLUSIVE! Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Kunal Jaisingh Aka Veer Has THIS To Say To His Fans Who Miss Him

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, which stars Gracy Goswami and Zaan Khan in the lead roles, has been in the news since a long time. The show's unique storyline has grabbed attention now. Fans have been loving Amrit and Randheer's jodi. However, Kunal Jaisingh's entry (as Veer) brought a lot of changes in the show. However, his stint in the show has ended and he is shown dead in the show.

Kunal has had a small appearance, but had a huge impact on fans. They loved him on the show and have already started missing him. While talking to Filmibeat, the actor revealed that he knew his role was short. He also had a message for his fans who are missing him on KUDCA.

When asked if Kunal was aware of his track coming to an end in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, he told, "Yes, I was aware about it. In fact makers had extended my role for a month. I'm happy about my track with KUDCA."

We asked if he has a message for his fans, who will be missing him in KUDCA, to which he said, "I'm going to miss them too. I won't disappoint them and without taking a long break, I will try my best to get back on screen very soon."

About his upcoming project, he said, "As soon as I sign something, will make it official. As I was shooting outdoor and was away from family, I will enjoy some family time before getting back to work."

As per the latest report, Gurdeep Kohli will be entering the show. She will be seen playing the role of Kaveri Pratab Singh, who will bring major twists in Amrit and Randheer's lives.