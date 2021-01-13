EXCLUSIVE! Lohri 2021: Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena, Shubhangi Hope Festivities Bring Back Normal Days

Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh, who features in Pavitra Bhagya, shares, "Lohri is important because it brings new hopes to our lives. This is the time the sun starts moving towards the northern hemisphere marking the auspicious period of Uttarayan. Lohri is observed a night before Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. I wish the festivities make the year special for all of us."

Malhar Pandya

Radhakrishn actor Malhar Pandya adds, "Lohri holds great significance as it marks the beginning of the harvest season of Rabi crops and the end of winter. It is celebrated by making a huge bonfire that symbolises the Sun bringing in warmth. The significance of the festival is both as a winter crop season celebration and a remembrance of the Sun deity. It is the first festival of the year and I wish this year brings in prosperity and happiness."

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal, the protagonist from Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, says, "Just like many other Indian festivals, Lohri is celebrated in its own unique way. The festival is celebrated by lighting up a bonfire. We all dance and sing around it. We all eat and also throw popcorn, gur, rewaries, sugar-candies and sesame seeds into the fire. In traditional Punjabi families, dinner is served with gajak, sarson da saag and makki di roti on the day of Lohri festival. I miss all that here in Mumbai. Hope the festivities bring back our normal days."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says, "Lohri is a traditional winter folk festival. It is a festival of joy that commemorates the passing of the Winter Solstice and looks forward to longer days as the sun journeys towards the northern hemisphere. It is a festival of food and music. Also, a great time to turn social. I wish the festivities bring happiness and peace."

Mitaali Nag

Mitaali Nag, who is seen in Ghum Hain Kisi ke Pyaar Mein, says "Lohri is celebrated by eating sheaves of roasted corn from the new harvest. As the January sugarcane harvest also wraps up during this time, many sugarcane products such as gurh and gachak are central to the celebration of food. People gather on this day to dance their hearts out and enjoy the warmth of the fire and friendly spirit. No Lohri festival is complete without the energetic moves of Bhangra and Gidda."

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre shares, "The festival of Lohri is celebrated with the traditional bonfire. Unlike most festivals in India which witness people visiting family and friends and distributing sweets etc., Lohri celebrations are marked by people gathering at a common place and set up a huge bonfire with various kinds of sweet delicacies on display for eating together. It is a great time to be with family."