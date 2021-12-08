Exclusive! Love School 4 Fame Ramiz King: I Set Out A Better Example Of Islam Than Taliban

Ramiz King, who is known for his participation the shows like Love School 4 and Ace Of Space 2, revealed a shocking incident that happened with him in Afghanistan, which is currently being ruled by the Taliban. In conversation with Filmibeat, Ramiz said that he was a part of a popular show, Bachashem, an Afghani adaptation of Big Brother.

The Love School fame Ramiz King said that the Taliban tried to destroy the sets of Afghan Bigg Boss. He said, "Taliban threatened my network that I worked on with Bachashem (Afghan Bigg Boss) that soon they'll destroy all the workers and my production if I don't pay heed to their rulings and set values. This happened while I was shooting the show. What's scary is that they even bombed a small place in Shahr-e Naw thinking that we'd be shooting around it. But it was a warehouse, thankfully! I'm not scared because I believe I set out a better example of Islam than they do."

Talking about Ramiz King, he is producing the show Kardashian like reality series, West Ta East along with his sister Rohina. The star is also very much active on social media, and often share his views on the ongoing show, Bigg Boss 15. He knows Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra personally and opened up about their fight.

In an interview with a leading portal, he had said that Pratik Sehajpal should respect Karan Kundrra. He also revealed that in Love School, he was bullied by other contestants but Karan had supported him. In Love School 4, Aishwarya Africawala had kissed Ramiz King during a dance performance. The moment had become a hot topic of discussion on social media.