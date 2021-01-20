EXCLUSIVE! Mahika Sharma On Rakhi Sawant Peeing In Her Pants: I Feel She Did It Intentionally

Mahika Sharma On Rakhi Sawant Peeing In Her Pants

While speaking about Rakhi Sawant's action, Mahika Sharma gave a sarcastic comment and said that she did it intentionally. The FIR actress said, "Rakhi Sawant urinating in her pants was funny. I feel, she did it intentionally. Rahul Vaidya was also offering her water. Rubina had asked her to be careful, but she drank water intentionally. Rakhi knew that doing such actions will grab a lot of media and public attention. And, I feel she can survive without anything. Attention is a must for her. If it was unintentional, toh Bigg Boss bhi nahi dikhate. She even asked Rubina not to share it with anyone, but I know, Sawant herself would tell everyone that she peed in her pants."

Mahika Says Rakhi Should Enter Every Year

Mahika Sharma admits that Rakhi Sawant is her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 14. "I feel the way Bigg Boss brought Vikas Gupta in the show every year. Now, he should be replaced by Rakhi. Rakhi should enter every year," the actress added.

The Actress Sees Rakhi As The Finalist Of BB 14

Mahika Sharma further added, "I see Rakhi Sawant, as one of the finalists. She is a complete dose of entertainment. Rakhi is not fake. On Instagram, she gets trolled, as people ask her, ‘konsa sasta nasha karti hai'. I would like to say that this is an art of living life with full energy and live the way you want to. Rakhi is the only one in the world, and no one can be like her."