Exclusive! Mallika Dua Opens Up On LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse & Sharing Screen Space With Other Comedians

Amazon Prime Video's LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse will feature top 10 comedians who will be seen battling to make other comedians laugh while maintaining a poker face themselves! The person who keeps a straight face the longest will eventually win the game. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Mallika Dua, who is among the top 10 comedians of the show, revealed why she took up LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse and how it was sharing screen space with other comedians.

What made you take up the show LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse?

I love the idea, the concept, it was unlike anything else, it wasn't stand up, sketched or impromptu yet it was mix of all of that. I miss the community feeling, as when we freelance, we end up working alone a lot. In this show, there were 10 comedians, there were Boman, Arshad and others, and I didn't want to pass on that. And of course, the fact that this was an opportunity with Amazon Prime video, it is a plus for any artist.

Who do you see as your competitor in the show?

I am a huge Sunil Grover fan, so I was really scared that unko dekte hi hass dungi toh unse mein door hi bhag rahi thi throughout (i would laugh seeing Sunil, so I was running away from him). If I see him, I think of his characters- Guthi, Mashoor Gulati and his dialogues like 'zindagi barbaad hogi' and all these things which he had made us laugh with.

Do you feel the pressure to constantly perform?

Yeh, every comedian feels the pressure to constantly be funny but whether or not we give in to that pressure is the real challenge and I don't give in and I do what I like at the pace that I like.

Trolls do not spare anyone! How do you react to trolls online? Do they affect you?

Trolls... I used to engage a lot before but now I block. If they catch me on a bad day, then they will remember forever that they messed with a wrong person (laughs).

How was it to share screen space with other comedians in the show?

It was super-duper fun. Kudos to Amazon for bringing all of us together. Because I don't think we would ordinarily be picked, as people try to create boxes like these people do comedy on TV and on internet, they do family or vulgar comedy- all of that was put aside and they brought so many people together, which was amazing and for the newer lot like us, it was really surreal to be sharing screen space with people like Sunil Grover and Cyrus Broacha- they really shape the way we look at comedy and performance.