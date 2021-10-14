    For Quick Alerts
      EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali To Go Off-Air Next Month Due To Low TRP Ratings?

      Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali starring Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar has been winning audiences' hearts. However, in the last couple of months, the show is disappointing viewers with its ongoing track. If reports are to be believed, the Raghavi fans are demanding makers to add some interesting twists and turn to the show.

      Amidst all, a source close to the development recently informed Filmibeat that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali could go off-air next month due to low TRP ratings. Isn't it shocking? Well, the Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar show has been failing to enter the top 10 shows' list in terms of TRP. Hence, makers are planning to take the show off-air due to its poor TRP ratings. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's last episode could be aired in November 2021. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

      Recently, the makers changed the time slot of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The show is now being telecast at 5:30 pm. Now, Sharad Malhotra-starrer Vidrohi comes at 6:30 pm. Because of this, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's TRP points could get affected.

      Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Shivangi Khedkar said that the new track will get good changes in the plotline. Hence, she feels that people should wait for a big shocking change in the narrative. Well, we hope the show will regenerate its viewership again.

      Talking about Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, the show also stars Sameer Wankhede, Asmita Ajgaonkar, Karan Manocha, Ajinkya Joshi, Snehal Reddy, Rutuja Sawant, Priyanka Dhavale, Geetika Tyagi, Sayli Salunkhe, Kushagre Dua and many others in key roles. The show is produced by Sandiip Sikcand, Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes under SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 15:44 [IST]
