Exclusive! Mitaali Nag: I Am Happy To Back In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talented and good looking actor Mitaali Nag is now quite happy with her stint in the superhit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She had left the show a while back due to creative differences.

"I am happy to be back. I thank both the production house (Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films) and the broadcaster for addressing my above concerns. They always assured me that they could not see anyone essaying Devyani. Here, I must also doff my hat to the fans who kept me going during the break, supporting me all the way."

"The best part of playing Devyani is that she has lots of masala to her. Our scenes get longer to can, for we all keep bursting into laughter due to her stunts. Her 'takiya kalam', 'Yay Yay Yay' has become a standard greeting among the cast."

When asked if we can see a significant twist in Devyani's life, she said, "For the moment, the story revolves around the ongoing drama between the leads, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). I am sure over time, attention will shift to action between Devyani and her hubby Pulkit (Yash Pandit) well."

Mitaali, who has been around the tube scene for a while, having played the lead in Afsar Bitiya, feels, "The biggest drawback for TV leads is fear of monotony creeping playing the same character 12 hours a day, 30 days a month. Also, as shows run for months at end, you feel restless and want a break. The challenge is coming back after a hiatus as out of sight is out of mind."

She further admits that current TV structure prefers young girls as leads. Such a trend is understandable as audiences like PYTs.

She said, "However, all is not the raging success of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gives hope to actors of my age and above. Many years back, senior actor Indira Krishna also played the titular role in Krishnaben Khakrawala."

She added, "I am pretty happy with the current supporting cast arrangement as it gives me enough time to take care of my son. But yes, I am looking forward to some kickass OTT content as that is the place to be for now."

In closing, we asked Mitaali about the recent wedding of GHKPM actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. A private affair turned into a star-studded event with the arrival of the evergreen Rekha ji. She said, "The warmth she exudes is fantastic. I am so happy for Neil and Aishwarya; now that they are a couple, they give different vibes on set."

She concluded by saying, "His reception turned out to be a very memorable day, for not only did I get to meet Rekha, but I also bumped into my old Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop cast, i.e., Donal Bisht, Shashank Vyas and Yash Tonk. We all had a blast reliving our days together."