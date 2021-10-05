EXCLUSIVE! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Was Offered Honsla Rakh Before Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The trailer of an upcoming Punjabi film is grabbing everyone's eyeballs. Well, the film was already in the news for Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's appearance. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in a glamourous avatar in Honsla Rakh.

Amidst all, we recently got to know shocking yet interesting information about Shehnaaz Gil's role in Honsla Rakh. A source close to the development informed Filmibeat informed us that Shehnaaz's role was offered to Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia before her. The source told us, "Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was offered to play Shehnaaz Gill's role alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the film, Honsla Rakh. Due to her prior commitments with her ongoing hit show Choti Sarrdaarni, she could not be a part of the same."

Well, the information is quite shocking, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fans must have got upset with the fact that she couldn't do the project. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is indeed looking promising in the Honsla Rakh trailer and fans are waiting to see her magic on the big screen. Talking about Nimrit, she is playing the role of Seher in the Colors TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. The audience is really liking her role and appreciating her performance.

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill, after the demise of her friend Sidharth Shukla, the actress kept herself away from work for a few days. If reports are to be believed, she will be resuming the shoot on October 7, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.